Expand / Collapse search

San Mateo County Cal Fire Captain dies in hiking accident near Big Sur

By Sam Richards
Published 
Cal Fire
Bay City News
article

David William Lutz.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - David William Lutz, a 33-year-old captain with the CalFire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit died Wednesday in an off-duty hiking accident at Pfeiffer Burns State Park near Big Sur, CalFire and Firefighters Local 2881 said on Saturday.

Lutz, a native of Los Gatos and raised in Corralitos, just north of Watsonville, attended the Monterey Fire Academy and began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Corralitos CAL FIRE station. David began his career in 2008 as a Fire Fighter I in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit. He most recently was stationed at the El Granada Station within the Half Moon Bay-based Coastside Fire Protection District.

Lutz is survived by his wife Tisha Lutz, a stepdaughter, two young children and another on the way; parents Michael and Mary Anne Lutz, and eight siblings.