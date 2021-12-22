San Mateo County Community College District vice chancellor charged with embezzlement

article

A San Mateo County Community College District vice chancellor has been charged with 15 felonies, including embezzlement and perjury, county prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jose Nunez, who has served as the vice chancellor of facilities for 21 years at the district that oversees Skyline College, Canada College and the College of San Mateo, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that the embezzlement occurred in 2013 and 2014 related to the awarding of a contract for a solar photovoltaic project at Canada College, while the perjury charges are for his alleged failure to report various gifts from district vendors over more than a decade.

Nunez also faces two charges of illegally using district resources for political campaign purposes, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Ana Maria Pulido, director of public affairs for the community college district, said Nunez is on administrative leave pending the legal process.

Advertisement

"The College District has an unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability and supports the District Attorney's goal of ensuring that these standards are met by all public officials," Pulido said. "The College District has cooperated with the investigation, and will continue to be available to the District Attorney's Office."