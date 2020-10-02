San Mateo County leader says 'wear your damn mask’ after Trump's Covid diagnosis

Local leaders are reemphasizing the importance of wearing a face mask after President Donald Trump revealed that he and his wife Melania have contracted the coronavirus.

Never one to mince words, San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa said Friday in a statement that everyone needs to wear a mask when out in public and the nation's leader is no exemption.

"Nobody is immune, even the President of the United States can get the virus," Canepa said. "Everyone needs to wear their damn masks!"

Prior to his COVID-19 announcement, President Trump had been seen countless times in public settings maskless and even poked fun at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his mask wearing habits.

"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 ft. away and he shows up with biggest mask I've ever seen," the president said during Tuesday night's debate.

Trump's positive test result comes after one of the president's closest advisers, Hope Hicks, confirmed that she had COVID.

