San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus won't resign following Measure A vote

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Wednesday she will not resign, even though preliminary results from a special election show the majority of voters support allowing the Board of Supervisors to have the authority to fire the sheriff.

Sheriff not stepping down

What they're saying:

"I will not resign and will continue to do my job as Sheriff and continue to keep the residents of San Mateo County safe. My record in public service has been pristine, not only in enforcing the law but also respecting it. I am committed and focused on honoring the residents of San Mateo County and will continue to work to make this county one of the safest in California," Corpus said in a statement.

She said she would work with the Board of Supervisors to discuss a strategy moving forward.

Initial results from the special election for Measure A were released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those early results showed that more than 85% voted yes, while 14% voted no on giving the board the power to remove Corpus.

Measure A was the only item on the ballot.

Voter turnout was nearly 20%, according to the county’s chief elections officer and assessor-county clerk-recorder.

Corpus said the measure’s passage does not mean she is automatically removed.

"With the passage of Measure A, I now have the opportunity to appropriately challenge and disprove the allegations against me and my administration. I am now entitled to a public evidentiary hearing before a neutral and unbiased body," she said. "My legal team and I look forward to this opportunity and are confident that I will be vindicated through a legitimate process."

The sheriff has faced scrutiny for months amid allegations of creating a toxic work environment, using racial and homophobic slurs, and having an inappropriate relationship with a colleague she later promoted to assistant sheriff.

Corpus has denied the allegations, saying she has been targeted for being a Latina woman in power.

Her attorney, Bradley Gage, criticized the election Tuesday.

"We think it’s an unconstitutional election. We think it’s discriminatory because it is going into effect now. To target one person, and one person only. The first Latina sheriff and it ends after her term is over in 2028," said Bradley Gage

Several Peninsula cities have called for Corpus to resign.

The measure was placed on the ballot in December, but Tuesday’s vote was not a recall of the sheriff.

Board of Supervisors now have the power

What's next:

With Measure A's preliminary passage, the sheriff can now be removed from office with cause. It would take four out of five county supervisors to successfully oust Corpus.

Supervisors would have a finite timeline to act. Measure A expires in 2028, which lines up with the end of the sheriff's term in office. Corpus took office two years ago.

Elections officials say workers will continue counting votes and the election will be certified by April 3.

"Any ballot that is mailed today has seven days to get to the election office. So, March 11 will be the last day. So, we have a tail to this process, and we’re going to be receiving ballots all week long," said Jim Irizarry, San Mateo County’s Asst. Chief Elections Officer.

The Board of Supervisors held a press conference on Wednesday where they spoke about the election results.

"The voters have passed measure A by an overwhelming majority," said Supervisor Ray Mueller.

He thanked voters for participating in the democratic process.

"The results of this historic election send a clear message, that San Mateo County voters continue to make educated decisions and trust the board of supervisors to uphold accountability and justice," Mueller said.