San Mateo County Sheriff: public interview held in Redwood City

The Brief Three candidates for San Mateo County Sheriff took questions at a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday. This is the public's final chance to hear from the candidates ahead of the Board's final decision. The Board of Supervisors will announce and swear in the new sheriff on Wednesday.



Residents in San Mateo County had their chance to ask questions directly to the candidates for the county's next sheriff. The selection process has been swift since the previous sheriff's removal by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last month.

A retired veteran who has served in law enforcement for years, another candidate who spent more than three decades with the San Francisco Police Department, and a third who now serves as interim Chief of Police in Gilroy and previously helped manage the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.

The three candidates stepped onto the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors dais Monday night.

They have dozens of years of law enforcement service under their belts, and they each say they are ready to take on the job of San Mateo County Sheriff.

"To now be considered for sheriff in the very county where my American journey began is profoundly meaningful...it's both a homecoming and a fulfillment of purpose," Brian Wynn Huynh Travis said of his candidacy.

While Travis leaned into the empathy and humanity of the job, Ken Binder keyed in on experience and professionalism.

"My 27-year career in law enforcement has given me both the depth and breadth of experience that matches what's needed right here for San Mateo County Sheriff's Office," Binder said of his candidacy.

David Lazar, a retired assistant police chief with SFPD noted the challenges the new sheriff will face.

"What is needed now is a sheriff who is a proven and successful leader. One that can bring trust, and transparency, and honesty to this organization," Lazar said.

The public interview was the community's last chance to hear from the candidates before the Board makes a final decision on Wednesday.

Candidates asked about immigration enforcement

What they're saying:

The candidates took questions regarding policing philosophies and leadership style. They also spoke about the role of the sheriff’s office in immigration enforcement operations as the Trump administration has increased those efforts:

"I will never allow our deputies to ask anyone what their immigration status is. We won't allow ICE anywhere that the public is not allowed...As an overseer of jails, we won't cooperate with ICE," Binder said.

"As sheriff, we're going to completely stay out of what's going on with regard to immigration and ICE enforcement," Lazar said.

"I want to make sure to reassure our migrant community that we are not here to ask their immigration status," Travis said.

The public comment list filled quickly, with many speaking in support of Lazar's candidacy.

Brian Peagler, is a retired police officer with SFPD who lives in San Mateo County. He says he worked with Lazar for years.

"The things he spoke about, honesty, integrity, calling people back. Getting you the equipment you need to do your job," Peagler said of Lazar.

Community members tell KTVU the new sheriff will have relationships to rebuild, both within the sheriff's office and across the community.

"Obviously, I don't have any control over who gets elected, but I can tell you one thing: we are going to be watching them very closely," San Mateo County resident Carlos Serrano-Quan told KTVU.

All three of the candidates are qualified for the role, so Monday's interview and public comment session will likely have a big impact on the Board's decision. The Board is scheduled to announce their decision on Wednesday at a special meeting; that's when the new sheriff will be sworn in.