San Mateo County Sheriff says her removal would be 'unconstitutional'

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus on Thursday asked a federal judge to block her possible removal from office.

The Bay Area News Group reported that attorneys for Corpus argued before U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabaria in San Francisco that the process taken by San Mateo County to remove her from office on allegations of corruption was unconstitutional.

Among their arguments: They said that Measure A was enacted after she took office, violating her due process rights.

She is also accusing Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller of making public statements that prejudged her guilt.

The judge did not immediately rule, saying an injunction would be "an extraordinary step."

Corpus faces two removal efforts: one by the Board of Supervisors and another through a civil grand jury accusation filed in San Mateo County Superior Court in June.

She has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to resign.

Chhabaria said Corpus could return to federal court if she is removed and could then possibly reinstate her and award back pay and damages if the ouster is later found unlawful.