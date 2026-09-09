San Mateo County sheriff's deputy choked 5-year-old son over breakfast: prosecutors

The Brief San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Romero has been charged with felony child abuse involving his 5-year-old son at his Livermore home. Court documents state the abuse occurred after the child failed to finish breakfast within 15 minutes, leading the father to allegedly choke and drag the boy. Romero has been on leave since April 2025 and is currently receiving treatment at a specialized recovery program for first responders.



A San Mateo County sheriff's deputy has been charged with a felony; he is suspected of abusing his 5-year-old son.

Choking son over breakfast: documents

What we know:

According to the Alameda County District Attorney, the 5-year-old boy was in the care of his father, deputy sheriff Steven Romero, and stepmother and was punished by having to jump rope for not eating breakfast within a 15-minute time limit at their Livermore home in March.

When the child did not jump quickly enough, Romero allegedly choked him multiple times by his mouth and neck and dragged him into his room by his ear, leaving visible bruising, prosecutors allege. The boy was later taken to a hospital, where an attending doctor concluded the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.

Neighbor reactions

What they're saying:

Residents living in the residential Livermore neighborhood expressed surprise at the felony charge, describing Romero as a friendly family man. Neighbors reported frequently seeing him walking down the street with his young children, noting they appeared to be a loving family and displayed no outward red flags or signs of trouble.

Deputy on leave

The backstory:

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Romero has been on leave since April 2025.

In a written statement, the agency noted that criminal allegations were brought to its attention during his ongoing leave, emphasizing that the alleged conduct occurred off-duty in Alameda County. The sheriff's office has launched an internal administrative investigation.

Romero's attorney declined to comment on the case.

However, court records indicate the defense has requested a mental health diversion, which the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has opposed.

Records show Romero has been treated at a specialized recovery program for first responders since June, with a diagnosis including alcohol and cannabis use disorders, PTSD, and major depression. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews

