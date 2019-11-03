San Mateo County to introduce strict anti-tobacco law banning sale of e-cigarettes

article

Two San Mateo County supervisors want to ban sales of e-cigarette products in unincorporated areas of the county.

Supervisors David Canepa and Carole Groom will introduce an ordinance on this week that would be one of the strictest anti-tobacco laws in the state.

"E-cigarettes offer death in a pod and must be banned," Canepa said in a news release. "It is clear Big Tobacco will go to any extreme to hook a new generation of nicotine addicts."

The proposed ordinance goes to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday -- the same day that voters in San Francisco will decide on a Juul-backed initiative to repeal some of that city's anti-vaping and tobacco laws.