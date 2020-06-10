San Mateo man arrested on suspicion of sending explicit material to minor

article

A 27-year-old man was arrested at a home in San Mateo on suspicion of sending obscene sexual material to a minor via social media over the past two months, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Grant Sullivan Evans was arrested around 2 p.m. at his home.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation is ongoing but deputies believe it is an isolated case. Anyone with information about Evans is asked to contact Detective Joe Fava at (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.