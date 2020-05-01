San Mateo police arrest man for domestic violence, DUI

article

A man was arrested in San Mateo on Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence case and a DUI.

James Robert Sibbert, 54, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and driving under the influence, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

On Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 4000 block of Martin Drive on a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.

Police said the victim went to her neighbor's home after her partner, identified as Sibbert, had beaten and strangled her.

Responding officers located Sibbert at a nearby park, where Sibbert was intoxicated and driving his vehicle, police said.

Sibbert was arrested, and several firearms were surrendered in accordance with domestic violence deadly weapon seizure laws.