San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer

A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan.

Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.

"We’re grateful for our community support and we look forward to continuing building upon the success we’ve built together with great officers like Officer Banayat," the department said in a Facebook post.

Banayat, who is a school resource officer amongst other duties, was hailed in 2021 for helping a teenager who was suffering a mental health crisis.

8-year-old Ivan danced with San Pablo officer Cameron Banayat. Photo via @ivandancewithme Instagram.

Ivan, who goes under the handle @Ivandancewithme has over 50,000 followers on Instagram, including Steph Curry.

He has performed in multiple competitions and events in the Bay Area.

ALSO: Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery