San Pablo police hear gunshots, find man dead in his car

San Pablo police heard gunshots early Wednesday morning and found a man dead in is car.

Capt. Brian Bubar said the gunshots were heard about 5:35 a.m. on 19th Street and Rumrill Boulevard. The area is residential.

Police cars and crime scene tape were evident at the scene later in the morning

There is no information on the suspects.

A man was found dead in his car in San Pablo. Nov. 20, 2019