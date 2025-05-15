San Pablo police turn to public to help locate man wanted for homicide

Police are asking the public for help in locating homicide suspect Juan Vargas, a 25-year-old from San Pablo.

Vargas is accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old in a suspected gang-related incident.

Police identified the victim as Emmanuel Rodriguez Flores of Richmond.

The backstory:

On March 29, at about 1:30 a.m., police responded to 23rd Street and University Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, witnesses told officers a man, later identified as Flores, was shot, but everyone allegedly involved in the incident had already left the scene.

Officers learned that Flores was brought to a local hospital by acquaintances, where he later died from his injuries.

San Pablo police detectives said on Thursday that they determined that Vargas is the suspected shooter, sharing surveillance footage of the shooting.

Officials said they believe the shooting was targeted.

What we know:

Vargas is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 5 inches, weighing around 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes with dark-colored tattoos across his face and neck, including one saying "Blessed" above his left eyebrow by a facial piercing.

What you can do:

Police said Vargas should be armed and dangerous, and if you see him, do not approach but instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is also asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department Investigations Division at (510) 215-3150.

