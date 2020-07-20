San Quentin death row inmates dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

article

The coronavirus death toll at San Quentin prison continues to climb after another inmate died from apparent complications with the virus, prison officials said.

Troy A. Ashmus, 58, died on Monday at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Officials said a coroner will determine Ashmus' exact cause of death.

Ashmus was admitted to state prison from Sacramento County on Sept. 18, 1985, to serve a six-year sentence for assault with intent to commit a specific sex crime.

He was admitted to death row in 1986 after being sentenced for first-degree murder, forcible rape, sodomy with a victim under 14 years old with force/violence, and lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 with force/violence.

There are 925 active COVID-19 cases at San Quentin, and in total 2,085 have been infected. So far, 13 people have died from the virus at the prison.