San Quentin investigating homicide of 66-year-old inmate

San Quentin State Prison officials on Wednesday say are investigating the death of inmate 66-year-old man as a homicide.

In a statement, the prison said that just before 1 a.m. a correctional officer found John Sullivan unresponsive in his cell while conducting an institution population count.

Despite life-saving measures, Sullivan was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.

San Quentin officials said that Sullivan had been sent there on March 3, 2016, from Placer County to serve a 10-year sentence for failure to register as a sex offender, a second-strike.

Investigators identified Sammeon Waller, 28, as the suspect.

Officials did not provide evidence to back up that accusation or provide a possible motive. They also did not say how Sullivan died.

Waller was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017, to serve seven years for first-degree burglary and injury to a dependent adult causing deathor great bodily injury.

He has been rehoused in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending the investigation.

John Sullivan was killed on March 10, 2021