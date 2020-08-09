San Quentin Prison inmate Pedro Arias is 25th prisoner to die from COVID-19

article

Pedro Arias, on San Quentin State Prison's death row since 1990, died Sunday at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

The Marin County coroner will determine the exact cause of death for the 58-year-old Arias, Corrections Department officials said in a statement.

Arias is believed to be the 25th San Quentin inmate to succumb to the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

Arias was sentenced to death in Sacramento County on Feb. 22, 1990, for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery while armed with a firearm. He was also sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping for ransom/extortion, penetration with a foreign object, attempted sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, sodomy of a child under 14, two counts of forcible rape, second-degree robbery and enhancements for the use of a firearm.