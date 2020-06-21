San Rafael cancels summer farmers market
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Downtown Summer San Rafael farmers market on Fourth Street will not be held this year "Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19," the city and the Agricultural Institute of Marin announced.
The Agricultural Institute of Marin operates two other year-round farmers markets that remain open.
A Thursday market is available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael.
A Sunday market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3501 Civic Center Drive in San Rafael.
Both markets have adopted social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.