San Rafael converting homeless encampment into sanctioned site

Homeless encampments are a reality across the Bay Area.

Responding to court orders, the City of San Rafael has devised a potential solution until permanent housing is secured for unhoused residents.

The city intends to convert an unauthorized encampment situated above Mahon Creek into a sanctioned camp equipped with some services.

The city has started the registration process for current residents of the unauthorized encampment to live at the sanctioned site. Eligibility is limited to those currently living at the encampment above Mahon Creek and residents from a nearby camp.

The city's overarching objective is to provide temporary relief until permanent housing can be arranged.

Assistant City Manager John Stefanski said, "This isn't going to be necessarily the end of what we do with these individuals as we look to partner with Marin County to find other ways to support these folks on their pathway to housing."

The city has already mapped out 56 sites near Mahon Creek where registered unhoused residents will be permitted to reside. There will be strict limits around allocated space and the distance between each site.

The camp will be equipped with an ample number of porta-potties and hand-washing stations. Residents will receive new tents and gift cards.

Unhoused resident Robert Ryer shared, "When you've moved around and around, you're never settled. Your mind doesn't settle. Your body doesn't settle because you always (think), 'I've got to move again.'"

The aim is to provide stability until permanent housing becomes available.

"That's a good idea because we're a community here. We are a community here, whether they realize it or not," said another unhoused resident, Joanne D'Asaro.

Some Marin County residents are largely accepting of the authorized encampment.

Resident John Matsuno said, "If it's a step to get stable, long-term housing, I think it's a great idea because that builds a more productive citizen."

Added resident Judy Pritchett, "They need support to go forward, and hopefully, they'll get it."

If successful, this initiative could serve as a model for other cities and towns to follow.