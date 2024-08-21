A homeless encampment next to a creek in San Rafael can remain for another year with the city's approval and millions in state funds.

The state has awarded $6 million in grants to support residents living alongside Mahon Creek. The funding will provide improved tents, showers, water services, toilets, trash collection, case management, security guards, and fencing.

Mark Shotwell, director of the Ritter Center community health organization, believes the program could set a precedent nationally.

"It is really a compassionate approach. It's an approach focused on getting people into interim housing and then into permanent housing. That's how we're going to end encampments and homelessness," said Shotwell.

The initiative should provide adequate time to build tiny houses for residents to transition into. However, some residents are wary of fencing and round-the-clock guards.

Before a truck accident, unhoused resident United Tennessee was a skilled builder.

"They treat them like prisoners. How to come; how to go; when we can; when we can't; who can come visit us," said Tennessee.

Meanwhile, other residents welcome the security measures.

"I've been robbed. My stuff has been stolen once and I would look at it as a benefit and a deterrent," said Bruce Gaylord, who worked in defense and corporate computer hardware before illness led to his homelessness.

"We want to make sure that individuals who are able to participate in the program are safe and that their materials and personal belongings are going to remain safe if they participate," San Rafael's assistant city manager, John Stefanski, who oversees the city’s homeless programs.

Residents who take up the city's offer must adhere to specific conditions.

"I will add that everyone who participates in the program is gonna have to sign to and abide by a code of conduct," said Stefanski.

Those who do not participate will be allowed to camp elsewhere in the city, under newly implemented regulations.

Gaylord is happy to cooperate.

"I would very much like to settle down and have a permanent place to stay," he said.