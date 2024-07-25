Newsom issues order for removal of California homeless encampments

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order for the removal of homeless encampments. Newsom's decision came down on Thursday, and it was first reported by The New York Times.

The change comes after the recent Supreme Court decision allowing local governments more leeway in their removal of homeless encampments and relocation of unhoused people.

Newsom's order would direct state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in the hands of local authorities.

The order also states that the removal of those encampments must follow "humane and dignified" policies for the people who are impacted. One key part of Newsom's order is the requirement of notifying and supporting the people in the encampments ahead of their removal. However, what "humane and dignified" looks like in each city, county and state could be different.

"This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same. The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets. There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part," Newsom said.

The encampments determined to be a danger to life, health or safety could potentially be removed immediately under the new order. Authorities will be required to provide 48-hour advance notice of removal to those inside any encampment that does not pose a danger to the community. Any property at the site that is not a health or safety hazard is also required to be stored for at least 60 days, in hope that the owner can retrieve their belongings.

Homelessness has been a longstanding issue across the Bay Area. The state of California has the largest homeless population in the country, estimated to be over 181,000 people in 2023, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The SCOTUS decision frustrated many homeless advocates who say that criminalizing homelessness is not the solution to the complex problem facing the country today. Cities across the country have wrestled with the politically complicated issue of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.

"We must act with urgency to address dangerous encampments," Newsom said in a statement. While Newsom cannot order local authorities to act, his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for counties and cities.