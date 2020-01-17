San Rafael homeowner shoots at attempted burglary suspect

article

San Rafael police are searching for a man in his 50s who attempted to break into a home before the homeowner shot at the man. It is unknown if the man was struck by gunfire.

Police say the 9-1-1 call initially came in at 10:07 a.m., Friday from the 200 block of San Marino Drive in San Rafael.

The homeowner reported a man was breaking a window to his residence and was attempting to get inside. Police began to respond to the scene, but were soon advised that shots had been fired.

Police establised a perimeter in the area and contacted the homeowner. Officers and a K-9 team searched in and around the residence but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 50’s male, 5’10”, 220-230 lbs, stocky, dark complexion, with dark hair. He was wearing dark colored pants with a black baseball cap. He was possibly driving a silver early 2000’s possibly Mazda or similar type station wagon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. You may also leave information on the San Rafael police website at http://www.srpd.org/tips.