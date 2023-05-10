San Rafael security guard breaks up violent carjacking attempt: police

article

San Rafael police are commending a security guard at a shopping center for intervening during a violent carjacking attempt, in which he stopped the suspect.

Sgt. Justin Graham said that as a result, the security guard, Justin Williams of White Star Group Security, ended up placing Edward Ganny Carroll, 41, of San Rafael into handcuffs.

As police tell it, a man had parked his car Monday just before 4:45 p.m. at the Montecito Shopping Center.

While he was getting out of their car, Carroll demanded the man's keys and began to punch and strike him violently, police said.

The man tried to push Carroll away, but the attack continued.

Carroll kept demanding the man's keys and tried to get into the still-open car, police said.

Williams, who was working at the Redwood Credit Union, saw what was happening and jumped in between Carroll and the man, police said.

Carroll tried to run away.

But he tripped and fell.

Williams caught up to him. The two fought, police said, but the security guard was able to cuff Carroll.

Police officers arrived and took Carroll into custody. During the investigation, officers watched nearby surveillance video that showed what happened.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries to his head and face but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police said there is no connection between the victim and Carroll and this was a random attack. Williams was not injured during the incident.

Carroll, who has an extensive criminal history, was booked into the Marin County Jail for felony attempted carjacking and felony robbery and is being held in lieu of $150,000.00 bail.