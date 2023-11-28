San Ramon to consider stricter gun storage

The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday will discuss whether to approve an ordinance mandating the safe storage of firearms within city residences.

California already has a law mandating gun owners lock up firearms if the owner "reasonably should know" a child can gain access to the firearm.

The San Ramon ordinance, like many other ordinances in Bay Area cities, eliminates the question of whether a gun owner should have "reasonably known" a child or prohibited person was likely to access the firearm.

It requires safe storge of the firearm irrespective of whether a child is likely to be present.

Contra Costa County's unincorporated areas are already subject to a similar ordinance, as are the cities of Antioch, Dublin, Pleasanton, and Walnut Creek.

Violations would be punishable by a $100 fine per firearm for the first violation and larger fines for repeat violations within a calendar year. If a person violates the ordinance more than three times in any 12 -month period, or if the violation includes elements of reckless endangerment, the city will have the option of charging the violation as a misdemeanor.

The San Ramon City Council meets at 7 p.m. at the city council chamber at city hall, 7000 Hollinger Canyon Rd., in San Ramon.