Sand dunes proposed at Stinson Beach to protect homes

Rising seas have increased the wear and tear on the coast around Stinson Beach.

Marin County officials have proposed a system of dunes to combat the problem and protect homes in the area.

The dunes would be a first for the county and would cost less than building the traditional hard-structure seawalls.

This isn't the first Bay Area county to look at "nature based alternatives" such as dunes.

Last month, thousands of tons of sand was moved from the seafloor to Ocean Beach in an effort to confront climate change, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. That dune system was aimed at protecting the coast south of Sloat Boulevard.

Marin County officials are continuing to get feedback from the public and say the planning would take three years.