Sanders betting big on CA ahead of primary, bringing campaign to San Jose

Super Tuesday is less than a week away and presidential candidates are focusing their attention on California.

Sen. Sanders is returning to the Golden State on Sunday for a campaign rally in San Jose.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the South Hall venue, located at 435 S Market Street.

As the first democratic contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada fade in the rearview mirror, all eyes or on California where the political landscape is quite different.

The Sanders campaign is trying to garner support, primarily among young and Latino voters, ahead of California's primary election on March 3.