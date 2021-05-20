Santa Barbara vegetation fire threatens homes, TV station evacuated

A vegetation fire is threatening homes and businesses in the Alta Mesa area of Santa Barbara Thursday night. A TV station has been evacuated as the fire burns the hillside.

A reporter from KEYT said fire crews were on hand at TV Hill. Video shows the wind-whipped Loma Fire that has caused evacuations. The fire was first reported just before 9 p.m.

The confirmed size of the fire was not immediately available. Santa Barbara County's Twitter account shared information that estimated it to be around 20 acres with 0% containment.

This is a breaking news story.