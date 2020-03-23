Santa Clara Co.: 3 more die from COVID-19 coronavirus

article

Three more people died in Santa Clara County from the COVID-19 coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed cases were reported Monday evening.

The new death toll Monday was 13 and confirmed cases rose to 321 as residents statewide continue to work from home and shelter in place.

According to county data, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, nine men and four women had died. Four of the deaths were people between 81 and 90 years old.

Two deaths were in people 71 to 80 years old, four deaths were in people 61 to 70 years old, two deaths were in people 51 to 60 years old and one death was in a person 41 to 50 years old.

Of those infected, 116 people are hospitalized, 91 people are assumed to have contracted the disease through community transmission and 28 cases were associated with international travel.

The county also said eight of the deaths were in people with preexisting conditions and five were in those without preexisting conditions.

The city of San Jose and Santa Clara County supervisors will decide Tuesday whether they will put up $2 million each for an over $11 million financial assistance program for low-income, homeless and housing insecure residents.

Advertisement

The county sheriff's office announced Monday that a prisoner at the county's main jail tested positive for the coronavirus and a San Jose police officer may have been exposed.