Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Department investigating human remains found in San Jose

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department are investigating what appears to be the discovery of human remains, officials said on Thursday.

Deputies responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a creek bed in unincorporated San Jose near Richmond Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard.

A person reported the discovery of bones at what appeared to be a tent or homeless encampment, officials said.

Investigators said it is too early to determine the identity of the remains and if the bones belonged to a male or female.

Deputies have been at the scene of a private property near open fields in the area and are actively investigating.

Local farmworkers reportedly said officers have been investigating in the area since 3 p.m.

No further details were made available.

This is a developing news story.