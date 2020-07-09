Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Department investigating human remains found in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department are investigating what appears to be the discovery of human remains, officials said on Thursday.
Deputies responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a creek bed in unincorporated San Jose near Richmond Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard.
A person reported the discovery of bones at what appeared to be a tent or homeless encampment, officials said.
Investigators said it is too early to determine the identity of the remains and if the bones belonged to a male or female.
Deputies have been at the scene of a private property near open fields in the area and are actively investigating.
Local farmworkers reportedly said officers have been investigating in the area since 3 p.m.
No further details were made available.
This is a developing news story.