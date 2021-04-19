Santa Clara County adds thousands of vaccine appointments, while San Mateo County struggles

article

Santa Clara County officials announced late Sunday that the local supply of the COVID vaccine has increased and that, as a result, thousands of appointments have been added this week, including 10,000 more just for this weekend.

At the same time, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is getting increasingly difficult in San Mateo County, and may get worse this week.

All people age 16 and older who live or work in the county are eligible and are encouraged to sign up for a vaccination appointment at sccfreevax.org, said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

"This includes our community members who have already had COVID-19 and have recovered. The vaccines are our most critical and effective tools to protect you and your loved ones, especially with variants of the virus circulating in our community."

County officials said more than 57 percent of people age 16 and older living in Santa Clara County have received a first dose and more than 31 percent have been completely vaccinated.