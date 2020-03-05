Santa Clara County announces six new COVID-19 cases, total stands at 20

Public health officials in Santa Clara County on Thursday confirmed six new confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced Thursday, bringing the total of cases in the county to 20.

Officials said four of those cares are travel-related, 9 patients were exposed through contact, and the 7 other coronavirus cases are of unknown origin.

One of the patients has fully recovered.

Health officials said most of the patients are in self-quarantine at home and have mild to no symptoms at all.

"Our cases to date indicate the threat to the community is increasing," said Dr. Cody, Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.