Santa Clara County coroner identifies 11-year-old boy fatally struck by Mercedes in San Jose

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has released the name of the the boy hit and killed by a Mercedes.

Neel Sengupta, an 11-year-old boy from San Jose, was struck by a 2018 Mercedes sports utility vehicle when walking across Camden Avenue on Friday, police said.

The boy was walking against a ‘do not walk’ signal/symbol, according to police statements, while the car had the green light when the accident occurred.

The child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead three hours later, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. police said. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the accident at this time, according to the news release.

This is the 9th pedestrian fatally in San Jose this year, police said. So far this year a total of 27 people have died in 26 traffic collisions.