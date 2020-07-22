Santa Clara County DA won't seek death penalty, San Jose police union fights back

article

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen won't seek the death penalty in any case his office prosecutes, according to the Mercury News, prompting the San Jose police union to fight back, calling some of his proposed criminal justice reforms "reckless."

If Rosen does announce this decision at a news conference Wednesday, the change in philosophy would be a marked change. He is also expected to lay out other prosecutorial reforms.

In an interview last year with the Mercury News, he said there are a "very small number of individuals that have committed such horrendous crimes that the appropriate response from a civilized society is to execute them."

Even before the official announcement, the San Jose Police Officers Association sent out a statement calling Rosen's change of heart "reckless" and "politically motivated."

In terms of capital punishment, the union said that Rosen is "reneging on his promise to voters to seek the death penalty for criminals that perpetrate the most heinous crimes on our residents including those who kill police officers or kill a child during a sex act."

And the union went beyond criticizing Rosen for abandoning the death penalty.

Advertisement

Union president Paul Kelly also called an intended proposal where Rosen's office will refuse to prosecute suspects who resist arrest "irresponsible."

"Jeff Rosen has just issued an open invitation to every drunk driver, criminal and violent gang member to resist arrest, impede investigations and openly challenge every police officer in our county,” Kelly said in a statement. “While the rest of the country is working to de-escalate dangerous interactions between police and the community, Jeff Rosen is purposely escalating confrontations that will only lead to increased uses of force and injuries or worse to police officers.”

Across the nation, police departments, prosecutors and political leaders have been tackling issues of criminal justice reform in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

The death penalty issue is a moot one in California, anyway.

After he was elected, one of Gov. Gavin Newsom's first moves was to put an end to the death penalty, one year before Floyd was killed.