Santa Clara County deputies arrest 17-year-old after chase in stolen Nissan

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old Thursday morning who they say led them on a chase in a stolen Nissan.

Sgt. Michael Low said after the chase, which began about 4 a.m., the teen surrendered and was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading police, possession of a shaved key, hit-and-run and violation of probation.

The arrest follows what first started as a case of speeding.

Deputies tried to stop an SUV and a Nissan near Stevens Creek Boulevard and Blaney Avenue in Cupertino, Low said.

But the drivers didn't stop.

Deputies lost the SUV in downtown San Jose near Bird Street.

Shortly after, deputies spotted a blue-colored Nissan traveling at a high rate of speed, Low said.

The Nissan driver didn't stop then, either.

Deputies eventually found the abandoned Nissan at 1410 10th Street in San Jose and learned that it had struck a parked car beforehand, Low said.

After a quick search, deputies found the teen in a mobile home park backyard.

He has since been booked in juvenile hall.