Santa Clara County employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee who works for Santa Clara County tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

María Leticia Gómez, head of the county's department of communications and affairs, become ill on March 13 and was tested for the virus by her healthcare provider, authorities said.

Gomez received her test results back on Sunday confirming that she had contracted COVID-19.

County officials said she remains in isolation at her home and is doing well.

All Santa Clara County employees, including those who had contact with Gomez, were instructed to stay home if they show any symptoms of the illness.