Santa Clara County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

Starting this week, the Public Health Department of Santa Clara County will offer the monkeypox vaccine to eligible people via appointment only.

The vaccine, due to its limited supply, had previously been offered only via invitation during contact tracing investigations.

According to the county's public health department, people in Santa Clara County are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine if they meet one of more of the following criteria:

Had direct physical contact with someone confirmed to have monkeypox

Attended an event or venue where a person contagious with monkeypox was at the event or venue and had direct physical contact with other people there

Identify as a gay, bisexual, or other cisgender man who has sex with men (MSM), or as a transgender man or woman, who meets at least one of the following risk criteria: Have recent history of multiple or anonymous sex partners Participate in group sex Attend sex-on-premises venues (for example, bathhouse) or events Work or volunteer at a bathhouse or sex club Have had a bacterial sexually transmitted infection (STI), such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis, in the prior 1 year Perform sex work

There have been 23 cases of monkeypox in Santa Clara County.

"As has been the case across the country, more vaccine is needed from the federal government supply to meet local demand as more individuals test positive, and vaccine eligibility expands over time to everyone who needs it," said Dr. George Han, Deputy Health Officer for the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.