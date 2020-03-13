Santa Clara County issues ban on gatherings of 100 or more

Santa Clara County officials are banning public and private gatherings of more than 100 people for at least three weeks in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect on Saturday at midnight and does not include normal operations at airports of places where people may be in transit such as office environments, medical facilities, or retail environments.

The county is also prohibiting gatherings of 35 to 100 people unless organizers can implement specific measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Those measures include: Preventing anyone who is sick with a fever or respiratory illness from attending

- Ensuring those who are at higher risk of serious illness do not attend

A gathering is an event or convening that brings together a group of people in a single space at the same time such as an auditorium, restaurant/bar, conference room, or any other confirmed indoor or outdoor space.

Public Health Officer for the County of Santa Clara, Dr. Cody said based on the rate at which the virus is spreading, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county will accelerate.

Health officials strongly urge people who are most susceptible to infection stay home and avoid air travel.