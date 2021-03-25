Santa Clara County keeps local control of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Santa Clara County has made an agreement with the state about a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The county basically rejected giving up power to Blue Shield after Gov. Gavin Newsom partnered with the company to oversee vaccine supply.

The insurance giant’s CEO had promised to improve California's COVID-19 distribution plan, by better tracking the vaccine.

But under that agreement – community health centers would also have to sign a contract – or lose access to vaccines for their patients.

Santa Clara County – and several other Bay Area counties – rejected the state’s plans to give control to Blue Shield – on how the vaccine should be administered.

County officials just signed a contract Wednesday that will allow the county to keep control of its distribution plan.

This means the county can continue using its own appointment system, instead of the state's "MyTurn" program and continue giving out vaccine supply to the community.

The federal government controls the supply chain.

The San Jose Mercury News also reports other Bay Area counties were offered the same deal.

This includes Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.