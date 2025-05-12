Santa Clara County launches outreach effort for immigrant community

Santa Clara County on Monday announced a major campaign to try to connect immigrants with services in the face of ongoing threats from the Trump administration.

Immigrants comprise more than 40% of the population in Santa Clara County and more than 100 languages are spoken.

Two different Spanish-language television commercials are one way the county is working to get the message out. The outreach campaign also features signage on VTA buses and a new website called "One County, One Future" with information in six languages.

County leaders said there is still fear, and confusion, over Trump administration policies.

"I want to reassure you that in Santa Clara County we have your back, your rights, your fundamental rights, your constitutional rights will never be compromised," said Otto Lee, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

The county already invests nearly $6 million each into immigration-related programs and services. The county added another $5 million this year to help defend the immigrant community.

‘We will not waiver’

What they're saying:

"Santa Clara County will not abandon you. We will not waiver in our commitment to the values and priorities by which this county has conducted its policies and funding decisions for decades," said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg.

Mexico’s Consul General, Alejandra Bologna, said her office values its partnership with Santa Clara County.

"We have a wonderful relationship. We recognize the commitment that they have with the immigrant community," Bologna said.

Consul General Bologna said her office does not know if Trump administration policies are encouraging more undocumented immigrants from Mexico to return home because the consulate serves Mexican nationals for any reason, regardless of U.S. immigration status.

She said support from Santa Clara County is a huge benefit.

"To protect the rights of our nationals and do give the information that is necessary for them to know to keep them informed but not be afraid," Bologna said.