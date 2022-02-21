Santa Clara County sheriff launches in-custody death investigation

article

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the in-custody death of a 45-year-old male inmate.

Based on preliminary investigation, the sheriff's offices said there appears to be no foul play "at this time."

On Feb. 20, deputies assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility were alerted by the inmate's cellmate who had pressed the emergency button inside of the cell, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, they said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 9:24 p.m.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., the man was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the sheriff's office said.

The man was originally booked into the county jail by the Milpitas Police Department on Feb. 19. He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, and petty theft with priors, the sheriff's office said.

The district attorney's office, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, and the sheriff's office are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of death. No further information will be released pending confirmation that the next of kin has been notified and there is more information on the investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.





