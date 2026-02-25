Santa Clara County votes against using Flock cameras

Supervisors in Santa Clara County voted 3-2 on Tuesday to disallow the use of Flock as a vendor for automated license plate readers and impose more conditions on the use of surveillance cameras.

The decision came as the Board of Supervisors prepared to approve its use policy governing surveillance cameras in Saratoga, Cupertino, and Los Altos Hills. Those cities contract with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services.

Los Altos Hills has already cut ties with Flock Safety.

Supervisor Betty Duong called Flock a "problematic" company and said there are serious concerns about how it shares data, including with immigration authorities.

Earlier this month, Mountain View Police Chief Mike Canfield said that the city's license plate reader cameras will be turned off until the City Council decides whether to keep them operating in the city.

Canfield said that while the Flock Safety pilot program was valuable in helping solve crime, he no longer has confidence in the vendor.

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to cancel its contract for good, the Palo Alto Daily Post reported.

Flock said it does not share data with federal immigration unless authorized.