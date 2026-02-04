Mountain View turns off license plate readers because of 'unauthorized' federal use

The Brief Mountain View's police chief said Monday that the city's license plate reader cameras will be turned off until the City Council decides whether to keep them operating in the city. he decision follows the police department's criticism last week of Flock Safety, the company supplying its automated license plate reader system, after an audit turned up alleged "unauthorized" use by federal law enforcement agencies. Police Chief Mike Canfield said that while the Flock Safety pilot program was valuable in helping solve crime, he no longer has confidence in the vendor.



Mountain View's police chief said Monday that the city's license plate reader cameras will be turned off until the City Council decides whether to keep them operating in the city.

The backstory:

The decision follows the police department's criticism last week of Flock Safety, the company supplying its automated license plate reader system, after an audit turned up alleged "unauthorized" use by federal law enforcement agencies.

At least six offices of four agencies accessed data from the first camera in the city's Flock Safety license-tracking system from August to November 2024 without the police department's permission or knowledge, according to police.

What they're saying:

In a statement Monday, Police Chief Mike Canfield said that while the Flock Safety pilot program was valuable in helping solve crime, he no longer has confidence in the vendor.

"The existence of access by out-of-state agencies, without the City's awareness, that circumvented the protections we purposefully built and believed were in place is frankly unacceptable to me and to the dedicated people of the MVPD," Canfield said.

The other side:

On Monday, a Flock Safety spokesperson said the company was working with the city but did not address whether unauthorized access had occurred.

"We are working through Mountain View's specific questions and concerns directly with the city, and will continue to engage with our partners in the Police Department and city government to resolve these issues," said Holly Beilin, Flock Safety senior director of communications. "We look forward to resuming our successful partnership following the upcoming Council meeting."

Flock Safety operates hundreds of AI-powered automated license plate readers across the Bay Area, including in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Citizen groups in some cities have voiced fierce opposition over concerns that federal agencies could access and use the data to target immigrants and damage civil rights.

The city said its system was accessed by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offices in Kentucky and Tennessee, which investigate crimes related to guns, explosives, arson and the illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco; the inspector general’s office of the U.S. General Services Administration, which manages federal buildings, procurement and property; Air Force bases in Langley, Virginia, and in Ohio; and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

ICE was not on the list.

Police said the agencies allegedly accessed Mountain View’s system for one camera through a "nationwide" search setting that was turned on by Flock Safety.

Canfield thanked community members who expressed concern about the city’s Flock Safety pilot program.

"I share your anger and frustration regarding how Flock Safety’s system enabled out-of-state agencies to search our license plate data, and I am sorry that such searches occurred," Canfield said. "I know how essential transparency is for maintaining trust and for community policing."

The Mountain View City Council is expected to discuss the license plate readers at its Feb. 24 meeting.