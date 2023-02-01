Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest

No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department.

Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at about 9:12 a.m., when they observed two suspects in a vehicle reported stolen and tried to arrest them.

"During the arrest, a SET detective discharged their duty weapon," the announcement reported.

The announcement provided no further details on the shooting, neither the circumstances involved nor how many times the gun was fired.

The suspects fled on foot but were apprehended a short distance from the scene. Police did not identify the suspects arrested, but said there are no outstanding suspects in this incident.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Sgt. Hagg at (408) 615-4814 or provide information via the anonymous tip line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).