Santa Clara health officials monitoring resident who was onboard hantavirus-stricken cruise

The Brief A Santa Clara County resident was among those aboard hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius, and now public health officials are keeping tabs on the individual. The health department said no further information regarding the person’s exposure will be released due to medical privacy laws, but added there is no known risk to the public at this time. State health officials previously revealed that California residents were onboard the ship, but noted that the risk to public health in California is low.



A Santa Clara County resident was among those aboard hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius, and now public health officials are keeping tabs on the individual.

What we know:

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said it – in coordination with the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – is "monitoring and evaluating" the resident who was exposed to the virus while aboard the cruise.

The health department said no further information regarding the person’s exposure will be released due to medical privacy laws, but added there is no known risk to the public at this time.

The backstory:

The MV Hondius departed from Argentina on April 1. Five days later, a 70-year-old male passenger became ill. He died on April 11.

The man's wife departed the ship on April 24, and died shortly thereafter.

A German woman began showing symptoms on April 28. She died on May 2, bringing the total number of cruise ship deaths to three, officials say.

State health officials previously revealed that California residents were onboard the ship, but noted that the risk to public health in California is low.

About the virus:

In a statement Wednesday, the CDC also said the risk to the U.S. is "extremely low."

"The Administration is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. travelers onboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship with confirmed hantavirus. Our top priority remains the health and safety of all U.S. passengers," the CDC said.

The word hantavirus refers to a broad family of viruses, with different versions in different countries. It comes from contact with rodents or their urine, saliva or feces, particularly when it’s inhaled.