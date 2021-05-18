Santa Clara police apprehend 'male subject' after residents shelter-in-place

article

Santa Clara Police Department says officers have apprehended a "male subject" who they pursued Tuesday evening, causing a neighborhood to shelter-in-place for about two hours.

The shelter-in place was lifted when the person was taken into custody at 8:40 p.m. after police said they "systemically" [sic] searched the neighborhood.

Santa Clara P.D. first tweeted of a police presence at the 3100 block of Cecil Avenue that started at 5:40 p.m.

By 6:30, police gave an update that said they were pursuing someone on foot and that residents from Dorcich Street to Cecil should shelter-in-place until further notice. The area west of I-880 and north of I-280 is not far from Santana Row.

Police did not indicate who they were chasing, nor why. They did not disclose what the threat was to the public or if anyone had been injured or hurt in any way. It is not clear if the male subject was a juvenile or an adult.