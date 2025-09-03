article

The Brief Officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing on Eisenhower Drive around 6:18 a.m. Wednesday. Police shot the suspect, who later died at a local hospital. The stabbing victim was hospitalized with injuries; no officers were hurt.



Santa Clara police shot and killed a stabbing suspect early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

911 caller reported stabbing inside home

What we know:

Officers were called around 6:18 a.m. to the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive after a 911 caller reported that the suspect had stabbed one person inside, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect and, at some point, discharged their weapons. Police have not said what actions led to the gunfire or how many officers were involved.

Suspect died at hospital

What's next:

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The stabbing victim was also hospitalized and is being treated for their injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the fatal shooting.