Santa Clara police seek clues in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
article
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Santa Clara police seek the public's help in identifying the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian injured Saturday evening.
The driver fled the scene after the pedestrian was struck just before 6 p.m. near Kiely Boulevard and Pruneridge Avenue.
Police are circulating photos of the suspect vehicle, described as a silver Toyota RAV4.
Photo: SantaClaraPD/Twitter.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.