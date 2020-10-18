Santa Clara police seek clues in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

article

Santa Clara police seek the public's help in identifying the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian injured Saturday evening.

The driver fled the scene after the pedestrian was struck just before 6 p.m. near Kiely Boulevard and Pruneridge Avenue.

Police are circulating photos of the suspect vehicle, described as a silver Toyota RAV4.

Photo: SantaClaraPD/Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.