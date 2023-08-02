Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is seeking public's help in finding missing teen
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen last seen in the Saratoga area.
Katherine Schneider, 17, was last seen leaving her home on July 5, driving a white 2019 Honda Accord. The vehicle has tinted windows and a California license plate number of 8KLK251.
Schneider is 5-feet, 5-inches with straight blonde hair and weighs around 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on Schneider's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.
Or you can contact the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or email: PIO@shf.sccgov.org
Katherine Schneider is a missing 17-year-old from Santa Clara County. She was last seen July 5, 2023. | Photos courtesy of the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office