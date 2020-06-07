Santa Clara suspect in domestic violence incident identified

article

A 28-year-old man arrested Saturday morning in Santa Clara on suspicion of domestic violence was identified as Michael Deane Allen, police said.

A large number of police were called about 5:30 a.m. to the San Tomas Woods neighborhood to a report of domestic violence. Authorities said they initially believed a gun was involved, but officers didn't locate any firearms.

A 21-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital, according to police.

Neighbors were temporarily evacuated and after about five hours, the suspect, a Santa Clara resident, surrendered peacefully and was arrested, police said.

Allen was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, police said.