Santa Clara to consider 49er offer to resolve legal disputes

The Santa Clara County City Council is set on Tuesday to discuss an offer that would resolve legal disputes between the city and 49ers.



The team proposes to help fund several housing and youth programs, if the city allows the Niners to keep managing Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 49ers are accused of mismanaging operations, and allowing concerts to go past their scheduled times and break curfew.

The city's share of stadium revenues is also well below projections.

