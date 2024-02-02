Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
9
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Santa Cruz communities prepare for upcoming storm

By
Published 
Santa Cruz County
KTVU FOX 2

Communities in the Santa Cruz mountains are expected to be among the hardest hit during this weekend’s storm.

With several inches of rain forecast to fall there, storm preparations were well underway on Friday, including in Felton, which saw severe flooding last winter.

With several inches of rain forecast to fall there, storm preparations were well underway on Friday, including in Felton, which saw severe flooding last winter.

"I’m kind of battening down the hatches," said Jasmine Chaudhary, who was forced to evacuate her home in 2023 when a series of atmospheric river systems hit the area, causing widespread flooding, mudslides, and downed trees. "So far the winter has been pretty mild, but last year was horrendous."

Back-to-back severe storms are not forecast this time around, but Chaudhary said she still was not planning to stick around. 

"I’m probably going to get out [Saturday] in anticipation of the storm," said Chaudhary.

"It’s really no joke," said Boulder Creek resident Doug Underhill, who was stocking up on the essentials, but planned to stick out the storm for now. 

"For the most part, people are used to it, that have lived here, but it’s a real wake-up call for the people who are new to the community…there’s a lot of one-way roads that are in and out of these neighborhoods…one tree goes down, that could take them 48 hours to get to," Underhill said.

Newcomers to the region and weekend visitors are some of the people Felton Fire Capt. Ian Jones said he was most worried about right now, particularly when it comes to flooded roadways.

"It takes very little water to make a car float, so it only takes a couple of inches of water to make a car lose its traction and move around on the roads," said Jones.

Felton Fire is also monitoring the height of the San Lorenzo River, which overtopped its banks last Winter. Jones said additional fire crews were on standby for the weather, including swift water rescue teams.

"We advise stay away from the river banks, stay away from the edges of the river…you know the river is moving a lot faster than you think," said Jones. "Again that high ground saturation, it means it’s kind of easy to slip and fall, and we don’t want you slipping into the river."

Meantime, non-profit Mountain Community Resources said it was making sure that cost was not a barrier to being prepared for the storm. 

The non-profit is handing out free supply kits to help ensure that people in the community have what they need ahead of the rain.
 